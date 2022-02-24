Signing FTA with Malaysia is essential: Commerce minister

To increase trade and commerce with Malaysia free trade agreements (FTA)s between the two countries are necessary, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP.

Talks between the two countries on signing FTA have come a long way, and it is possible to sign the agreement if Malaysia comes forward, said the minister.

Bangladesh exports various products including readymade garments, jute products, plastic, light machinery and leather goods to Malaysia.

The commerce minister made the statements at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday during a meeting with Malaysian Minister of Plantation, Industries and Commodities, Datuk Zuraida binti Kamaruddin, and her convoy of 14 people who is visiting Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh exported goods worth $306.57 million to Malaysia in the fiscal year 2020-2021, while importing goods worth $1,576.89 million during the same period.

Bangladesh has a huge demand for various food products including Malaysian palm oil, chocolate, fruits. Malaysia will be more profitable if it sets up factories of these products in Bangladesh, said Minister Tipu Munshi.

There is a lot of skilled manpower here, so it is possible to produce all these products at low costs.

The commerce minister said Bangladesh imports huge quantity of palm oil from Malaysia. Bangladesh would be grateful if Malaysia would reduce the price of palm oil amid the current high price of edible oil in the global market.

The work of building 100 special economic zones in important places of Bangladesh under the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is progressing fast, the work of many of them is nearing completion, says the commerce minister.

Malaysia will benefit if it invests in related industries including furniture, and agricultural products processing. The Government of Bangladesh is providing many facilities for investing in any sector.

Visiting Minister of Plantation, Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida binti Kamaruddin said Bangladesh is a friend of Malaysia and an important business partner. Ongoing trade and economic relations between the two countries have potential to grow.

In particular, there is a demand for Malaysian furniture, rubber products, chocolate and sugary food products in Bangladesh, she added.

Both countries can work to increase trade and economic cooperation. Malaysia is keen to enhance trade and economic relations with Bangladesh.