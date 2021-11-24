US donates 1.8 million more Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh

The United States (US) has donated another 1.8 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

The US has now donated a total of 16.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh with the latest shipment, an US embassy press release said here on Wednesday.

The new doses will help Bangladesh government continue administering Covid-19 jabs to young people aged 12 and up and reach its goal of vaccinating 40% of the eligible population by the end of 2021, it added.

The donation of Pfizer vaccines is part of the broader commitment by the US to lead the global Covid-19 response by providing one billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world free of charge through 2022.

The US is also working closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic.

The US has provided training to over 6,800 healthcare professionals to help them safely administer vaccines and donated 18 cold-chain freezer trucks and support for health facilities to properly store and transport Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

In addition to vaccine donations and support, the US Government has contributed over $121 million in Covid-19-related assistance.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the US the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, said the embassy.