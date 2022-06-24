Top US medical expert Fauci says he is 'example' for Covid-19 vaccinations

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on 14 June and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, on 15 June

Anthony Fauci Photo: Collected
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his Covid-19 recovery is an "example" for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on 14 June and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, on 15 June.

"I'm still feeling really quite fine," Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the US became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

"I think I'm an example, given my age, of what we're all talking about today," Fauci said. "I'm vaccinated. I'm doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci."

 

