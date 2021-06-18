Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 07:31 pm

A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign indicating to keep the social distancing at Fiumicino Airport, one of the two airports in the world to obtain the &#039;Biosafety Trust certification&#039; for the correct application of security measures to prevent infections, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks past a sign indicating to keep the social distancing at Fiumicino Airport, one of the two airports in the world to obtain the 'Biosafety Trust certification' for the correct application of security measures to prevent infections, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Italy is introducing mandatory testing and a five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over the spread of a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

At the same time, Italy will lift curbs on travellers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they have a green pass showing they are vaccinated or recently tested negative, the minister wrote on Facebook.

A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will remain in place, he added.

The new measures will come into force on Saturday, a health ministry spokesman said.

Italy is following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from Britain.

Britain on Friday said there had been a 79% increase in weekly reported cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first identified in India. The variant now comprises 91% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said.

