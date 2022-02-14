Walk-in Covid vaccines for children above 12: Health minister 

From now on, children aged 12 or above will get walk-in Covid vaccines in the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque today.

"Children above 12 years can now receive Covid-19 vaccine without any registration," the minister said while addressing an event at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Zahid Maleque noted that the government has eased the vaccination requirements to ensure vaccines for all which will be done by registering on the spot.