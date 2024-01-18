Health directorate for resuming Covid vaccination as infection on the surge

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed the authorities to resume the Covid-19 vaccination programme for first, second, and booster (third and fourth) doses due to a surge in infections.

On Wednesday (17 January), the directorate issued a notice, signed by the Member Secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Task Force Dr Mohammad Nizam Uddin, regarding the directive to resume the vaccination programme.

During the vaccination programme, priority will be given to frontline health officials, individuals aged 60 and above, those aged 18 and above with chronic diseases or poor immunity, and pregnant women.

In the initial phase, booster doses (3rd and 4th dose) of the Pfizer VCV vaccine will be administered at eight centres in Dhaka city.

These centres are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Midford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, and Fulbaria Government Employees Hospital.

Subsequently, the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be gradually expanded to various specialised institutes, government hospitals in Dhaka, government medical college hospitals outside Dhaka, and district-level hospitals.

For the 1st and 2nd doses, the Pfizer RTU vaccine will be used.

Initially, vaccination will be provided at Dhaka North City Corporation's Covid Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali and Dhaka South City Corporation's Nayabazar Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital.

Proof of 1st and 2nd doses of vaccination, including the name and date of the vaccine, should be submitted to the respective centre for the Covid-19 vaccination card.

For the 3rd and 4th doses, recipients will need to download the vaccination card from the Surokkha website or app and take it to the centres.

