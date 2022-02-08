US donates 6m Pfizer jabs to Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United States donated an additional six million (60 lakh) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh via Covax. 

The latest donations of Pfizer vaccines bring the total US government vaccine contribution to more than 45 million (4.5 crore) free doses, with millions more scheduled to arrive over the coming months, said a press release on Tuesday (8 February).

"With this latest wave of donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to vaccinate as many people as possible and accelerate efforts to provide people in hard-to-reach areas of the country with life-saving vaccines," said US Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.

According to the media release, the United States has provided training to over 7,000 healthcare providers on the proper management and administration of vaccines, along with support for cold-chain storage and transportation. 

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the response to the pandemic. 

To date, the United States has contributed over $121 million in Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance through USAID, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.  

This assistance has saved lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved supply chain and logistics management systems. 

US support has also protected front line workers and increased the public's knowledge on how to better protect themselves from infection.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, said the press release.

Comments

