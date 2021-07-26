RAB realises Tk177,800 fine for breaking lockdown

Mobile courts operated by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today fined 264 people Tk1,77,800 for violating lockdown rules and government directives across the country.

The elite force in collaboration with the district administration operated 31 mobile courts throughout the country on Monday.

Besides, RAB set up 187 check posts and 180 patrol teams to enforce compliance with government directives.

During the drives, RAB conducted public awareness campaign through miking (announcements) to control unnecessary movement, distributing leaflets and free masks.

RAB distributed 2,000 free masks and supplied hand sanitisers among people to help curb coronavirus spread throughout the country.

Earlier on July 23, the government re-imposed nationwide strict coronavirus lockdowns after the Eid-ul-Adha festivities to curb the ever-climbing nationwide Covid-19 infections.

As a part of this initiative, law enforcement officials have been deployed throughout the country to restrict unwanted public movement and gathering to curb the infection spread of the dreaded virus.