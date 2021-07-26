RAB realises Tk177,800 fine for breaking lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:48 pm

Related News

RAB realises Tk177,800 fine for breaking lockdown

RAB set up 187 check posts and 180 patrol teams to enforce compliance with government directives

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:48 pm
RAB realises Tk177,800 fine for breaking lockdown

Mobile courts operated by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today fined 264 people Tk1,77,800 for violating lockdown rules and government directives across the country.

The elite force in collaboration with the district administration operated 31 mobile courts throughout the country on Monday.

Besides, RAB set up 187 check posts and 180 patrol teams to enforce compliance with government directives.

During the drives, RAB conducted public awareness campaign through miking (announcements) to control unnecessary movement, distributing leaflets and free masks.

RAB distributed 2,000 free masks and supplied hand sanitisers among people to help curb coronavirus spread throughout the country.

Earlier on July 23, the government re-imposed nationwide strict coronavirus lockdowns after the Eid-ul-Adha festivities to curb the ever-climbing nationwide Covid-19 infections.

As a part of this initiative, law enforcement officials have been deployed throughout the country to restrict unwanted public movement and gathering to curb the infection spread of the dreaded virus.

Top News

RAB / Coronavirus Lockdown 2021 / Coronavirus / fine / mobile court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds