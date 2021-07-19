Outsourced doctors of Covid unit to get Tk4 lakh monthly allowance in M'singh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:19 pm

Related News

Outsourced doctors of Covid unit to get Tk4 lakh monthly allowance in M'singh

The monthly allowance will be provided until the pandemic is over. 

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:19 pm
Outsourced doctors of Covid unit to get Tk4 lakh monthly allowance in M&#039;singh

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid has announced a special monthly allowance of Tk4 lakh for the doctors who were temporarily recruited at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital to provide emergency treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The state minister's personal secretary Dr Mir Anowar Hossain handed over a cheque to hospital Director Brigadier General Md Fazlul Kabir as the first installment of the declared allowance. 

The monthly allowance will be provided until the pandemic is over. 

In addition, the state minister has announced to donate 50 oxygen cylinders to the hospital. 

Top News

Covid -19 / Mymensingh / hospitals / doctors / allowance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses