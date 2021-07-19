Outsourced doctors of Covid unit to get Tk4 lakh monthly allowance in M'singh

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid has announced a special monthly allowance of Tk4 lakh for the doctors who were temporarily recruited at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital to provide emergency treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The state minister's personal secretary Dr Mir Anowar Hossain handed over a cheque to hospital Director Brigadier General Md Fazlul Kabir as the first installment of the declared allowance.

The monthly allowance will be provided until the pandemic is over.

In addition, the state minister has announced to donate 50 oxygen cylinders to the hospital.