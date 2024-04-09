3 of a family among 8 dead in separate road accidents in Mymensingh

The accidents happened on the Mymensingh-Jamalpur highway in Montola, Trishal, and Tarakanda in Mymensingh. Of these, three people from the same family died in Montola, four in Trishal, and one in Tarakanda

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Eight people died in separate road accidents in Mymensingh today (9 April), including three from the same family and at least ten people have been injured.

The accidents happened on the Mymensingh-Jamalpur highway in Montola, Trishal, and Tarakanda in Mymensingh. Of these, three people from the same family died in Montola, four in Trishal, and one in Tarakanda.

The deceased have been identified as Lutfar Rahman, 30, his wife Shahnaz, 25, and son Mahit, 2. Their other son Mojahid, 6, was injured. The name of the deceased in Trishal is Maruf, 30, and a person in Tarakanda.

Inspector (Investigation) Chand Mia in Trishal Police Station confirmed the matter. 

Police and locals said that four members of the same family, who were passengers on a Mahendra bus heading to Tangail, were injured when the bus hit a CNG autorickshaw in the Montola area of Sadar upazila this morning. Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared the boy Mahit dead. Later in the afternoon, Lutfar and wife Shahnaz died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were residents of the Dighirpar area of Jhenaidagati upazila in Sherpur district. The husband and wife worked in a garment factory in the Master Bari area of Bhaluka. They were returning home for Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, two people died on the spot when a passenger pickup van taking a U-turn was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction in front of a CNG pump in the Darirampur area of Trishal on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. One of them is Maruf, 18, from Ishwarganj and the other is Apel Mia, 30, from Nandinail.

In another accident in the afternoon, two autorickshaw passengers died when a bus ran over them in Balipara, Trishal on the Trishal-Nandinail road. One of them is Nasima Akhter, 35, from the village of Kazipara in Trishal upazila. The identity of the other is being investigated, said Md. Chand Mia, Police Inspector (Investigation) of Trishal Police Station.

On the other hand, a 60-year-old man was died after being hit by a bus in Tarakanda Upazila in the morning, said Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Upazila. The deceased were identified as Abul Bashar.

