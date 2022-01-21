Not more than 100 people in any programme: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque/ Collected
Not more than a hundred people can take part in religious and social ceremonies and everyone must have a vaccination certificate, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said. 

The health minister made the announcement during a special press briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday (21 January).

"33% of the beds in the hospitals had already been filled due to the increase in the severity of Covid-19 infections. The situation could worsen further," the minister said. 

He added that after consultation with the Prime Minister, it has been decided to close the schools and colleges for the next two weeks.

"Efforts are being made to implement these. The decision was taken to reduce the risk of infection spreading. We have to follow the rules for the protection of our families, country and ourselves. The government imposes restrictions so that we may comply, Calling on all to abide by the 11-point ban, Zahid Marek Maleque said.

The minister said that a vaccination certificate, as well as a test certificate will be required in sporting events.

"These should also be shown at the book fair. The book fair has been postponed due to the rising cases of infection. Like other countries in the world, we are not out of the pandemic yet," he said.

Noting that it is the administration's responsibility to implement the directives, the health minister said, "We want them to increase their vigilance. The responsibility of the people is more. We have to maintain the rules for our own protection. It is not possible for the government to do it alone."

"We have promised to vaccinate 125 million people," he said, referring to the reduction in the vaccination target to 70%.

"In all, we have given 15 crore 10 lakh vaccines. There are 9 crores in hand. We have received three lakh 37 thousand vaccines of J&J. More will come."

Zahid Maleque said that the government has decided to hold offices, court with half of the personnel physically present, adding that it will come in the form of notification very soon.

"If you play in the stadium, you have to take the vaccination certificate and the certificate of Covid Test. This will apply in all cases. The same will apply to fairs, tourist centers, restaurants everywhere. The administration is responsible for implementation. I am asking them to monitor more," he added.

