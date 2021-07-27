No registration, union-level people to get vaccine showing NID cards

To make the vaccination process easier for rural people, the government has decided to inoculate people at union parishad level with their National Identity (NID) cards from August 7.

Health Minister, Zahid Maleque made the disclosure while talking to the reporters after a meeting at the conference room of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

He, however, said those who do not have NID cards would be inoculated through registration under special arrangements.

The minister informed that vaccination centres will be set up at union parishads and the vaccination programme will start from August 7.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the spread of coronavirus cannot be controlled by only imposing lockdowns.

"We are emphasizing on vaccination along with maintaining health guidelines. To bring all the people under the inoculation programme, we are establishing vaccination centres at unions where people can get Covid-19 jabs by showing their NID cards," said the health minister.

In response to a query whether the ongoing lockdown will be extended, the home minister said no decision was taken yet regarding the extension.

