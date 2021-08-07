Mass vaccination: Huge queues form at centres as people rush to get jabbed  

Crowd in front of a vaccine centre in the capital. Photo: TBS

Vaccination centres around the country saw a huge rush of people, as citizens began queueing up to get vaccinated during the mass inoculation programme.

The large lines spoke to the people's willingness to get vaccinated and also demonstrated that awareness campaigns had reached the target groups.

No social distancing and lack of adherence to hygiene rules, however, were seen during the mass inoculation programme as large crowds queued up for their Covid-19 jabs, stoking fears of the drive leading to more infections.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University Doctors' Dormitory Center in Paribagh witnessed a huge influx of people seeking vaccines since morning. While most had come from Dhaka, there were also expatriates based in different parts of the country.

There were no serial arrangements or designated lines and people were violating social distancing and health rules. Moreover, there was not enough seating arrangement for the sick and the elderly.

Many, who had been jabbed once, were also waiting in line for vaccination even without receiving the text message confirming their second dose.

Expatriate Ismail Hossain, 30, from Cumilla came to Dhaka spending Tk2,500 to get vaccinated.

Photo: TBS

"I have been waiting since 7am to get vaccinated. I have not been able to yet four hours later. My legs hurt now," he told The Business Standard.

Seventy-year-old Kalpana Biswas, who came for the vaccination, told The Business Standard that it was difficult for her and other elderlies to stand in line amid the huge crowd and the heat.

Photo: TBS

Only 300 people are being vaccinated today at Rajdhani High School centre located in DNCC Ward 27. Most are left without vaccinations.

There was also no maintaining of social distance between the people standing in line.

DNCC (Region 5) Executive Officer Md Masud Hossain told The Business Standard, "We have allocated 300 vaccines in this centre."

Photo: TBS

Those who could not get jabbed today are being asked to come tomorrow, he added.

People gathering at the centre said that many of them came before 8 am but they had to return by 9:30am.

In Brahmanbaria, people started coming to the vaccine centres from 7 am. Some got vaccinated after waiting in line for two to three hours.

Photo: TBS

For the daylong mass vaccination campaign, 110 temporary vaccination centres have been set up in union and municipality areas in Brahmanbaria district comprising 306 booths.

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be given to 61,200 people from the booths today.

Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ekram Ullah said only those who had registered earlier could take the first dose of the vaccine today.

Subject to receiving the vaccine, the vaccination campaign may start again from August 14, he added.

In Bagerhat district, vaccines have been provided in a total of 78 centres in each union across 9 upazilas and Mongla municipality.

Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Moshabberul Islam said, "We have made arrangements to provide vaccinations at convenient places in each union."

Photo: TBS

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir said, "We will vaccinate 45,000 people in 78 centres in the district."

However, if more people come to a centre to get vaccinated than expected, there is a stock of vaccines to give to them as well.

"We have stockpiled 60,800 Sinopharm vaccines against the 45,000 vaccine targets," he added.

In Satkhira, the health department prepared a list of vaccine recipients through public representatives to jab 600 people in union.

Crowds of people were seen at almost every centre to get vaccinated.

Satkhira Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hussain Safayet said experimental activities are being conducted today as part of the mass vaccination campaign.

"A total of 52,200 people are being vaccinated in one day. This activity is being carried out simultaneously in 78 centres of 78 unions and nine centres of Satkhira municipality totalling 87," he added.

The nationwide mass inoculation will continue till 12 August. In these six days, 32 lakh people will get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.