Make mask wearing compulsory in public: Cabinet Division

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 08:40 pm

It is paramount, again, to follow all Covid-19 health guidelines, including wearing a mask. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
It is paramount, again, to follow all Covid-19 health guidelines, including wearing a mask. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The Cabinet Division has directed the divisional commissioners and the secretary of the Armed Forces Division to enforce compulsory mask wearing in public based on the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

In a notice on Tuesday (28 June), the division asked for enforcing government guidelines – including no mask no service, social distancing etc to keep the infection in check.

It also encouraged the public to take Covid-19 testing in case of any symptoms including fever or persistent cold. 

Legal action has been advised if anybody is found without a mask in shopping malls, restaurants or hotels. 
 

