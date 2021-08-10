Free Covid test for poor to continue till August

The government has decided to continue the free Covid test service for the poor people of the country throughout the month of August.

The free services were launched in July considering the hardship of the poor people.

The services will continue throughout this month as the infection and death rate is still increasing, according to a notification issued by the Health Service Division.

The notification said the decision was taken for the economically-disadvantaged as it would be difficult for them to test multiple members of their family, if they are to pay the fee.