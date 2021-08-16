Daily Covid-19 deaths further drop to 174 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 174 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Monday 8am, as the death curve has been witnessing a downward trend for the last four days.

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 24 days as the country saw over 200 daily deaths for straight 20 days since 24 July.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases slightly grew up to 6,959, up from 6,684 a day ago, with an increase in the positivity rate of 21.08%. The positivity rate has been hovering at 20% for the last three days.

Also, the death rate went up to 1.71% during the 24 hours period.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 24,349 and the case tally increased to 14,25,861 in the country.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 70 deaths followed by 37 in Chattogram, 19 in Khulna, 17 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, seven each in Barishal and Rangpur, and six died Sylhet division.

Also, 9,268 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate at 91.31%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.