Covid-19 claims 76 more lives, infections surge to 4,846

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 06:32 pm

The number of today's infections is the highest in over two months

The upward trend of Covid-19 infections continued in the country as 4,846 more people newly contracted the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the highest since 14 April.

The positivity rate also remained high on Tuesday with 19.36% infections recorded during the same period. 

With today's figures, the total caseload reached 8,61,150 in the country, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Meanwhile, 76 more people lost their lives to the virus in the preceding 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 13,702. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

Also, 25,028 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country. 

Among the latest day's victims, 42 were men, and 34 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. 

Of the deceased, the highest number of 27 deaths were recorded in Khulna division while 14 each of the deaths were recorded in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions. 

Besides, 10 people died of the viral disease in Chattogram, six in Rangpur, three in Sylhet, and two in Barishal division.

Also, 2,903 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.55% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,810 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,892 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

As of Tuesday, 3,890,280 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 179,614,765 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer. 

