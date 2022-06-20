Covid patients increase by 23% in a week

Covid-19 infection is on the rise in the country. Alongside detecting more new patients daily, the positivity rate is also increasing, health experts say.

The number of Covid patients has increased by 23% in the last week in the country as compared to the previous week, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

After 20 days, Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 and 873 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday. Earlier on 30 May, one death from the deadly virus was reported.

Also, the positivity rate surged to 10.87% during the same period as 8,028 samples were tested across the country, which is the highest in four months. Earlier, on 16 February 12.20% positivity rate was reported.

Moreover, the number of hospital-admitted Covid patients is also increasing.

Health experts advised wearing masks mandatory and taking booster doses for eligible persons.

According to the DGHS, there are currently 141 patients in general beds and 25 in ICUs across the country. Of them, 89 are admitted to general beds and 21 in ICU in Dhaka hospitals. One week ago, 56 patients were admitted to general beds and 15 to ICUs across the country.

Brigadier General Nazmul Haque, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital told The Business Standard that one or two Covid patients were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. Now, there are 20 people admitted to the hospital. Covid patients are also in the ICU. Covid patients who have comorbidity (more than one illness) are admitted to the hospital.

"Most of the hospitalised patients are aged 50 plus. But now there are not many critical patients, but if the infection surges, critical patients will also rise," he went on saying.

Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the DGHS, told TBS, "At present, Dhaka reports more Covid infections. According to our genome sequencing data, infections are increasing due to Omicron and Omicron sub-variants."

"However, the hospital admission rate is now much lower. Many are not symptomatic this time thanks to the successful vaccination," he added.

Calling on everyone to take booster doses, Dr Ahmedul Kabir said, "If you take booster doses, even if you are Covid-19 positive, you will not need to be admitted to the hospital. It is compulsory to wear a mask to contain the deadly infection.

"We need to start a campaign as much as possible asking people to avoid gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of infection."

So far, 29,132 people have died and 1,957,200 tested positive in Bangladesh since 2020.