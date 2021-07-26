Covid-19: Rajshahi, Rangpur logs 38 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 10:31 am

Covid-19: Rajshahi, Rangpur logs 38 more deaths

17 people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), eight among who were coronavirus positive and nine had Covid-19 symptoms

Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions have collectively reported 38 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours between Sunday 8am and Monday 8am.

17 people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), eight among who were coronavirus positive and nine had Covid-19 symptoms.

Among the deceased, 12 hailed from Rajshahi, two from Natore, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, "At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 399 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 42 patients in the last 24 hours."

Meanwhile, 21 people in Rangpur died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Among them, 16 died after testing positive for Covid-19 while five died with symptoms, confirmed Rangpur's Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam.

He urged everyone to follow health guidelines and hygiene rules to curb the spread of the deadly virus. 
 

