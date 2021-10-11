Covid-19 kills 11 people, infects 599 in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 05:24 pm

Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, 599 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded a 2.58% positivity rate after testing 23,193 samples across the country. 

The country has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% since 21 September. 

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.77% for the last 19 days.  

Bangladesh reported 14 deaths and 481 infections a day ago. 

Among the deaths reported today, seven died in Dhaka division, two in Barishal, and one each died in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 630 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.53% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,750 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,950 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

