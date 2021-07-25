Covid-19 deaths jump to 228

Bangladesh saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as 228 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours until Sunday 8am.

The single-day death toll dropped on 21 July maintaining a toll below 200 during the Eid vacation.

However, with today's figures, July returned to the deadly days when over 200 deaths were being reported every day.

With six days left, July has been marked as the cruellest month reporting 4,771 deaths so far.

Bangladesh reported the highest ever 231 deaths on 19 July and the most number of 13,768 cases on 12 July since the pandemic hit the country in March last year.

Also, the number of daily cases again crossed the 10,000 mark during the same period reporting 11,291 new infections.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 19,274 and the case tally stands at 11,64,635, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed a 30.04% positivity rate after testing 37,587 samples in 639 labs across the country.

Meanwhile, the deaths from Covid-19 among women exceeded the 100 mark for the second time as 103 victims out of 228 were women.

Dhaka division continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 69 casualties reported in the preceding 24 hours. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 40 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 15 in Mymensing, 11 in Sylhet, and six died in Barishal division.

Also, 10,584 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.77% recovery rate.

Covid-19 situation started deteriorating in Bangladesh amid a worldwide spread of Delta variant. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said the variant has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide.

However, India, the origin country of the highly contagious variant, managed to tame the virus as both the death and infection tally dropped significantly.

India reported over 3 lakh daily infections and over 6,000 single day deaths when the virus took a deadly turn in June.