Death, positivity rates both shoot up

Bangladesh on Saturday recorded the Covid-19 positivity rate at 32.55%, which is the highest in this year.

Also, the death rate increased at 1.65%, up from 1.64% in the previous day, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, the single day deaths rose to 195, crossing the 19,000-mark in total deaths.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections due to the dominance of the delta variant, single day deaths first crossed the 200-mark on 7 July and the death toll was recorded over 200 most of the days till 20 July, with the highest ever 232 deaths reported on 19 July.

Also, 6,780 people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours, which took the case tally to 11,53,344 in the country.

Since 6 July, health officials reported over 11,000 cases each day with two exceptions till 20 July. The highest ever 13,768 cases were reported on 12 July.

The health officials tested 20,827 samples during the 24 hours period across the country.

Of the total deceased, the highest 68 deaths were reported in Dhaka division followed by 41 in Khulna, 36 in Chattogram, 18 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 10 in Mymensingh, five in Barishal and one in Sylhet division.

Also, 9,723 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.69% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.