24 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 05:05 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported zero death and 24 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday (20 November). 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.64% during the same period after testing 3,758 samples across the country. 

Also, 193 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.47%.

So far 29,430 people have died and 2,036,367 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Covid -19

