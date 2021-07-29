Covid-19: Rajshahi, Satkhira report 23 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:36 am

Covid-19: Rajshahi, Satkhira report 23 more deaths

The infection rate was 28.90% after 124 samples came back positive against 429 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:36 am
Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Seventeen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Five of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while ten others died with symptoms. The rest of them, however, tested negative for the virus.

Among the deceased, five hailed from Pabna, four from Rajshahi, three from Natore, two from Kushtia, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Bogura.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "All these people have died between Wednesday 8am and Thursday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 415 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 52 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 28.90% after 124 samples came back positive against 429 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, Satkhira Medical College has logged six deaths between Wednesday 10am and Thursday 10am.

Till date, a total of 84 people have died in the district after suffering from Covid-19 and 533 lives lost had Covid symptoms.

Satkhira Medical College Hospital Covid unit chief Manas Kumar Mandal said, "Currently, 192 patients are undergoing treatment at the special unit of the hospital including 12 confirmed Covid patients."

"In the last 24 hours, 32 people left the unit after recovery and 27 more were admitted with coronavirus symptoms," he added.

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / Satkhira medical college hospital / Satkhira / rajshahi / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19

