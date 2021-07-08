17 more die of Covid at Kushtia hospital

08 July, 2021, 12:20 pm
Kushtia General Hospital on Thursday morning reported 17 more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours amid an alarming surge in the number of new infections in the district.

Of the deceased, 10 were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining seven showed symptoms of the virus, said Dr MA Momen, administrator of Kushtia General Hospital.

Besides, 232 people have tested positive for corona in the district in the past 24 hours. "A total of 743 samples were tested during the period," he said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 31.22%, which was 29.21% a day before.

Moreover, a total of 289 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with Covid symptoms.

Dr Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said patients had to be treated on the floor and in the corridor as there were no beds. "Every day, the number of patients coming to the hospital with corona and symptoms is increasing in the district."

So far, 9,664 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll from Covid topped 286. On the other hand, a total of 6,030 people have recovered from Covid to date.

