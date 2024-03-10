Fire guts betel leaf gardens in Kushtia

A fire broke out in betel leaf gardens at several villages in Bahadur and Mokarimpur unions in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila around 12pm Sunday (10 March).

Nine firefighting units of Kushtia and Pabna districts brought the blaze under control at around 5:30pm, however, small fires are still burning in some places, Bheramara Fire Service Station Officer Shariful Islam told The Business Standard.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, he said.

Although the extent of the damage was not immediately known, many farmers have been affected, he added.

Bahadurpur Union Parishad Chairman Sohel Rana said, "Several hundred bighas of betel leaf barges in Bahadurpur were burnt to ashes. The loss may amount to several crores of taka."

Bheramara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akash Kumar Kundu said the government will take necessary measures after verifying the families who have suffered damage in the fire.