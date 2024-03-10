Fire guts betel leaf gardens in Kushtia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 08:29 pm

Related News

Fire guts betel leaf gardens in Kushtia

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 08:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire broke out in betel leaf gardens at several villages in Bahadur and Mokarimpur unions in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila around 12pm Sunday (10 March). 

Nine firefighting units of Kushtia and Pabna districts brought the blaze under control at around 5:30pm, however, small fires are still burning in some places, Bheramara Fire Service Station Officer Shariful Islam told The Business Standard. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Although the extent of the damage was not immediately known, many farmers have been affected, he added. 

Bahadurpur Union Parishad Chairman Sohel Rana said, "Several hundred bighas of betel leaf barges in Bahadurpur were burnt to ashes. The loss may amount to several crores of taka."

Bheramara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Akash Kumar Kundu said the government will take necessary measures after verifying the families who have suffered damage in the fire.

Top News

fire / Kushtia / Betel leaf

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

8h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

14h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

59m | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

2h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

3h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

4h | Videos