Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

In this hot, dry season, only a narrow channel trickles under the Syed Masud Rumi and Gorai Rail bridges highlighting the stark contrast with the vast, dry riverbed of the Gorai. The low water level is causing a drinking water crisis for millions in Kushtia. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

Rehena Parvin, a resident of Kushita's Kumarkhali upazila, has to travel some two kilometres under the scorching sun in search of drinking water.

"Most households have their own tubewells, but the majority have dried up. Only a few still work but it takes about half an hour to fill up a bucket," she said.

Rehena is just one of lakhs of people facing a severe water crisis due to the drying up of the Gorai River, Kushtia's main water source.

Gorai, once a mighty and vibrant waterway that meanders through the heart of Kushtia, is now in a state of near-death. As summer rolls around, the river's water levels have dwindled to an alarmingly low point, transforming the once mighty Gorai into a mere trickle.

The Gorai's decline has also caused its tributary, the Kali River, to become a dead channel. This lack of water has had a devastating impact on both human life and biodiversity in the region.

The drop in water levels has led to a severe water shortage in Kushtia Sadar upazila, Kumarkhali and its surrounding areas.

Residents are now struggling to access clean water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Even livestocks are suffering as there is not enough water for them to drink.

Local authorities acknowledge the water shortage and attribute it to natural causes and as such, claim that they are unable to address the problem.

Kushtia Municipality confirmed a significant drop in groundwater levels, around 25-30 feet compared to previous years. This drop has rendered shallow tube wells useless. The lack of alternative water sources and a reduced municipal supply further strain the situation.

Officials say the situation will improve once the monsoon begins.

In the meantime, residents are left to cope with the harsh reality of water scarcity. The situation is particularly dire for those living on the banks of the Gorai River.

There are trickles of water flowing in some places under the Syed Masud Rumi Bridge and Gorai Rail Bridge, as the areas have been dredged. However, most of the pillars of both bridges are standing on the dried-up river bed.

"Arranging drinking water is difficult, let alone water for bathing or livestock," said Taher Mia from Kumarkhali's Ward 3.

Locals are forced to travel far and wide and queue up to collect drinking water from the few tubewells that still work.

Salma Begum, a housewife from Jaduboyra village, said they have to queue for hours to get drinking water from the tubewells.

Many locals claim that the Farakka Barrage in India has reduced the amount of water flowing into Padma and subsequently Gorai, exacerbating the drought conditions.

Residents pleaded for immediate action to address the crisis and revive the dying river.

The Department of Public Health Engineering blamed the extensive use of shallow tubewells for the lowering of the water level. They suggested installing deeper tubewells as a solution.

Locals, however, believe that securing the water sources of the rivers is the only long-term solution to fixing the problem. They say this would help increase the groundwater level and prevent the Gorai from drying up again.

Abdur Rouf, a member of parliament from Kushtia-4, has admitted the suffering of the people due to the water scarcity.

"I have discussed the matter with the water development board and the Ministry of Water Resources to find a solution. I hope the problem will be solved soon," he said.