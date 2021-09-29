1.20cr citizens jabbed in two vaccine drives

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:57 pm

A scientist appreciates the special vaccination camps saying those would help reduce Covid infections and fatalities

Photo: Courtesy
More than 1.20 crore people got inoculated in the two vaccination campaigns that Bangladesh carried out alongside its regular immunisation programme.

Of the drives, the latest one that was rolled out on Tuesday, marking the birthday of the prime minister, registered a daily immunisation record of 66.25 lakh jabbing. With the target of vaccinating 75 lakh citizens, the campaign was stretched to Wednesday.      

Health officials said the latest vaccination drive logged a record in woman inoculation. On Tuesday, more than 34.55 lakh women and 31.69 lakh men received the vaccines.

"Such a vaccination drive with a special focus on the women was very urgent since the fatality rate among the female population ticked up during the Delta rampage. This drive will help reduce the infection and fatality risks," noted scientist Dr Bijon Kumar Sil told The Business Standard.

The scientist underscored the need for mass vaccination to stop the virus spread and appreciated special vaccination campaigns.

In the first vaccination campaign between 7-12 August, Bangladesh inoculated about 50.73 lakh people. Some 3.15 crore people have received at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines so far, while 40% of them got the shots during the two drives.    

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Vaccine Deployment Committee at the health directorate, said their vaccination target on Tuesday was 80 lakh including 5 lakh under the regular immunisation programme.

"Since the day's target was not fulfilled, we extended the campaign to Wednesday," he added.  

