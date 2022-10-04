1 death, 657 Covid cases reported in 24 hours
The positivity rate was recorded at 13.80% during the same period
Bangladesh reported one death and 657 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.
The positivity rate was recorded at 13.80% during the same period after testing 4,762 samples across the country.
Also, 431 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.02%.
So far 29,372 people have died and 2,027,565 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.