Zero tolerance for corruption in health sector: Health minister

Newly appointed Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has announced zero tolerance for corruption in the country's health sector.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed him to adopt a strong stance against corruption and encouraged him to contact her whenever necessary.

"When the Cabinet Secretary called, I thought it might be to discuss a patient's matter. But the Cabinet Secretary informed me that the prime minister has included me in her cabinet, and he congratulated me," the health minister told reporters after assuming his ministerial role in the secretariat today (14 January).

"I was genuinely surprised at that moment. Then, I reflected extensively on the healthcare sector—what needs to be addressed, how it should be addressed, and beyond," he recalled.

He said, "My goal is to ensure that healthcare services reach the doorstep of the people. Even in remote places like Patgram, individuals should have access to hospitals, convenient medical services, and proficient doctors. I will strive to facilitate that. I aim to establish an environment where doctors are incentivised to remain in smaller cities."

"I don't want patients outside Dhaka to lie on the floor like they do in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). I know there are many challenges as I have encountered while upgrading a 5-bed burn unit to a 500-bed. Transformations of this scale take time and cannot be achieved overnight," he added.

The minister further noted that he plans to collaborate with the Secretary of Health Service, the Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division, and senior officers from all relevant departments to formulate a plan and take action to execute it.

Recalling his recent visit to Tungipara to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Dr Samanta Lal said, "The prime minister has instructed me to properly and effectively fulfil the responsibilities that have been assigned to me.

"We have to prove that holding the election was the right decision by properly governing the country," he added.

During the media interaction, the Secretary of the Health Services Division, the Secretary of the Health Education and Family Welfare Division, directors of various health departments, and senior officials of the Ministry of Health were also present.