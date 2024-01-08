Yunus should seek pardon from his workers: PM Hasina at a post-polls event

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a post-polls courtesy meeting with visiting foreign observers and media people as well as local journalists at Ganabhaban on Monday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said it is not up to her to pardon Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus who has recently been sentenced to six months in jail for violation of labour law.

Replying to a question if she would consider granting pardon to Muhammad Yunus as she celebrates her election victory, the PM said she has nothing to do here as the labour court passed the judgement.

The question was asked by an Indian journalist during a post-polls courtesy meeting with visiting foreign observers and media people as well as local journalists at Ganabhaban.

Hasina said Yunus violated the labour law and deprived his own employees who filed a case at the labour court. "I have nothing to do with that," she said adding that he seek pardon to his employees whom he deprived.

Responding to a question from a BBC journalist if she believes that Bangladesh can be considered a vibrant democracy with the absence of any opposition party, the AL chief said each and every party has the right to take their own decision. The woman journalist also mentioned that 60 percent of the voters did not cast their ballots in Sunday's election.

The PM answered that if a particular party doesn't participate in the election, it doesn't mean there is no democracy. "You have to consider whether people participated or not," she said.

"The party didn't participate in the election and they tried to prevent people from casting votes. But the people didn't listen to them," she said amid applause by some in the audience.

Noting that she doesn't know if there is any other definition of democracy, she said the participation of the people is the main thing here.

Coming down heavily on BNP for unleashing violence and arson violence, Hasina threw a counter question to the journalist as to how does she defines a democratic party. "They are a terrorist party," she said.

Answering a question regarding her foreign policy, the premier said Bangladesh has a good relationship with every country as the motto of its foreign policy is 'Friendship to all and malice towards none.'

Describing India as a great friend of Bangladesh, she appreciated that Bangladesh has a wonderful relationship with neighbours.

In reply to another question she said she does not want to be compared with the great women leaders like Indira Gandhi, Golda Meir, Margaret Thatcher and Srimavo Bandarnaike.

"There were great ladies," she said adding "I'm a simple person." She said she does not consider herself as a woman or man when she works for the people of Bangladesh.

In replying to a question she said "Our relationship is wonderful with every country, even the United States of America. So, from our part there is no problem. We've a good relationship. Now it depends on you and your government." The question was from an US citizen who arrived to observe the 7 January general election.

Answering a question regarding her foreign policy, the premier said Bangladesh has a good relationship with every country as the motto of its foreign policy is 'Friendship to all ..malice towards none.'

Describing India as a great friend of Bangladesh, she appreciated that Bangladesh has a wonderful relationship with neighbours.

"Our relationship is wonderful with every country, even the United States of America. So, from our part there is no problem. We've a good relationship. Now it depends on you and your government," she said responding to a question from an US observer.

The prime minister said the goal of her next government will be to smoothen the journey of Bangladesh as a developing country (from 2026), sustain electricity generation, to ensure food security, nutrition security, improve connectivity further, alleviate poverty further, eradicating extreme poverty, making the country free from homeless and finally continue the progress of country and working for building the country as Smart Bangladesh.

"The economic progress and ensuring a better life for the people is my main aim," she said, replying to a question from a foreign journalist.