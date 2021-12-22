Youth killed in ‘BSF firing’ along Chapainawabganj border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

Youth killed in ‘BSF firing’ along Chapainawabganj border

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Officials in the BSF said the intruders were caught and handed over to the BGB, the border-guarding force of Bangladesh. (Representative photo/ TOI/
Officials in the BSF said the intruders were caught and handed over to the BGB, the border-guarding force of Bangladesh. (Representative photo/ TOI/

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot dead a Bangladeshi youth at Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Ali, 25, son of Abu Taleb of Dhulipara village in Shahbazpur union.

He was reportedly shot by patrolling BSF members on the Indian side along the Azmatpur-Bagichapara border in Shahbazpur union of Shibganj upazila, according to locals.

Camp Commander Lieutenant Colonel Amir Hossain Mollah of 59 BGB battalion confirmed that they have heard an incident of death at Azmatpur border but it is not still clear whether he was killed in BSF firing until investigation.

"We have contacted the BSF regarding this issue, however, they are yet to respond to our queries," he told the Daily Prothom Alo.

According to Indian news sites, the youth was killed in BSF firing during a border smuggling bid along the International Border in West Bengal.

Top News

Bangladesh-India border / BSF shooting / BSF / BGB-BSF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

49m | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

2h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

14m | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

19m | Videos
Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

18h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?