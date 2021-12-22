Youth killed in ‘BSF firing’ along Chapainawabganj border

Officials in the BSF said the intruders were caught and handed over to the BGB, the border-guarding force of Bangladesh. (Representative photo/ TOI/

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot dead a Bangladeshi youth at Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Ali, 25, son of Abu Taleb of Dhulipara village in Shahbazpur union.

He was reportedly shot by patrolling BSF members on the Indian side along the Azmatpur-Bagichapara border in Shahbazpur union of Shibganj upazila, according to locals.

Camp Commander Lieutenant Colonel Amir Hossain Mollah of 59 BGB battalion confirmed that they have heard an incident of death at Azmatpur border but it is not still clear whether he was killed in BSF firing until investigation.

"We have contacted the BSF regarding this issue, however, they are yet to respond to our queries," he told the Daily Prothom Alo.

According to Indian news sites, the youth was killed in BSF firing during a border smuggling bid along the International Border in West Bengal.