Youth dies under wheels of train in Karwan Bazar

An unnamed youth was killed last night after coming under a moving train in Karwan Bazar Rail Crossing in the capital.

"The boy, 17, was trying to cross the rail line in a hurry as the Mymensingh bound Haor Express was going through the track at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. He was hit by the moving train and fell under that. He died on the spot," duty officer ASI Navera Nasrin of Kamalapur Railway Police Station told BSS.

Police said the body of the boy, who was wearing a navy-blue full pant and sky blue full shirt at the time of the accident, was badly severed and barely recognizable. His body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed in this regard.