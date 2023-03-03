Death toll from Greece train crash rises to 57

Europe

Xinhua/UNB
03 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:43 am

The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis
The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

The death toll from Tuesday night's train crash in central Greece has increased to 57, authorities said on Thursday.

Forty-eight people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told journalists.

A search and rescue operation is expected to conclude on Friday, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis added.

An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why passengers train collided head-on with a freight train traveling in opposite directions.

A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence.

The government has declared a three-day national mourning until Friday and promised that problems affecting the operation of railways will be addressed to prevent such tragedies in the future.

