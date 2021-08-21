Writer Hasan Azizul Huq flown to Dhaka

Prominent writer Hasan Azizul Huq has been flown to Dhaka in critical condition from Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi by an air ambulance on Saturday at 10 am.

Imtiaz Hasan, the writer's son, told TBS that the writer has been ill for the past one month and was resting at home.

"The main problem with him is electrolyte imbalance. He is also a heart and diabetes patient. Doctors fear that he may have a heart attack. In addition to that, he fell and injured his hip. He cannot even recognise people. Lately, his physical condition got even critical although seven doctors treated him at home," said Imtiaz Hasan.

Hasan Azizul Huq will receive treatment under Dr Nazrul Islam, a chest specialist at the National Heart Institute.

Rajshahi University Professor and Playwright Malay Kumar Bhowmick confirmed the matter and said, "The decision was taken at a virtual meeting on Friday night in the presence of 17 people, including city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Rajshahi Sadar MP Fazle Hossain Badshah and acting vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Professor Sultan-ul-Islam.

