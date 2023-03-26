World praises Bangladesh on Independence Day

Global leaders greeted Bangladesh on the occasion of its 53rd Independence and National Day, lauding the nation's spectacular economic progress, leadership role in crucial issues and responses to humanitarian crisis by sheltering over a million Rohingya people fleeing genocide in Myanmar.

In separate messages on Sunday, they offered continued partnership and cooperation in achieving sustainable development and promoting democratic norms and fundamental human rights, reports UNB.

Russia-Bangladesh ties go in line with promotion of regional security: Putin

Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, has said he is confident that further development of constructive bilateral cooperation fully meets the core interests of the people of Russia and Bangladesh, and goes in line with the promotion of regional security and stability.

"The relations between our countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," Putin said in a congratulatory message addressed to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The relations between our countries are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect" ------ Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin

"Please accept my warmest greetings on Independence Day, the national holiday of People's Republic of Bangladesh," the message reads.

Bangladesh quickly becoming a regional leader: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said that Bangladesh is quickly becoming a regional leader with a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic.

Blinken said he looks forward to deepening their partnership with Bangladesh in the years ahead.

"Americans and Bangladeshis are stronger together because of our cooperation on the defining issues of this era," he said in a press statement.

Blinken said the United States is proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades.

"Most recently, we have made real strides together battling Covid-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all," Blinken said.

By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom — all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies — Blinken said he believes Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.

"We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all" ----- US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken

"As you celebrate your Independence Day, Bangladesh has many reasons to be proud," Blinken said.

He said by generously welcoming Rohingya fleeing genocide, Bangladesh has demonstrated its humanitarian commitment to sheltering vulnerable refugees.

By developing adaptation strategies to the climate crisis, Blinken said, Bangladesh has shown leadership in protecting the environment and strengthening climate resilience.

Bangladesh always 'a strong pillar' of India's Neighbourhood First Policy: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has extended his warmest greetings to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and the government and people of Bangladesh on Independence Day.

"Our multifaceted partnership is founded on shared sacrifices" ----- Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

"Our multifaceted partnership is founded on shared sacrifices," he said.

"Bangladesh will always be a strong pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," Jaishankar added.

Extraordinary economic dev among Bangladesh's many achievements: UN envoy

Congratulating Bangladesh, the United Nations on Sunday said Bangladesh has many accomplishments -- extraordinary economic development, a significant cultural legacy, leadership on a global stage for climate-vulnerable countries, and immense generosity in welcoming and hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees.

"The hospitality of Bangladesh's diverse people is just one of the many facets of a country that my colleagues and I have been fortunate to experience every day," UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said in a press statement on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I warmly congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the 52nd anniversary of independence," she said.

"Bangladesh has shown immense generosity in welcoming and hosting nearly a million Rohingya refugees" ----Gwyn Lewis UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh

Over the last 52 years, Bangladesh has made impressive and remarkable achievements: evolving from a war-torn country to one of the leading economic powers in South Asia, standing at the threshold of upcoming graduation from least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026, and planned achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030, she said.

The UN fully supports Bangladesh's commitments to economic and sustainable development and appreciates the strong and long-lasting relationship with Bangladesh.

The constitution of the country, which was adopted even before Bangladesh had formally become a member of the United Nations in 1974, guarantees fundamental human rights. The right to freedom of speech, religion, movement and assembly, the right to speak one's own language and other rights that are in line with the UN charter, said the UNRC.

"Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day!" — she added.

Pakistan accords high importance to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: Shehbaz

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the national day of Bangladesh, reports the Pakistan Observer.

"On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure to convey sincere felicitations on the National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," tweeted Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh quoting Shehbaz as saying.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Bangladesh and remains committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"Please accept my best wishes for your Excellency's long life, good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly Bangladeshi people," he further said.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday praised Bangladesh's progress in various economic and social undertakings, while congratulating the country on its 53rd Independence Day.

Mentioning Bangladesh's strides toward the dream of 'Sonar Bangla', the Chinese president in his message wrote, "The tremendous achievements scored by the Bangladeshi government and people have been widely commended by the international community."