Bangladesh 'quickly becoming a regional leader' – US Secretary of State Blinken 

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh 'quickly becoming a regional leader' – US Secretary of State Blinken 

US committed to working with Bangladeshi to support free and fair election, he says

UNB
26 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:31 pm
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions by the media at Stanford University, in Stanford, California, U.S. October 17, 2022. Josh Edelson/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers questions by the media at Stanford University, in Stanford, California, U.S. October 17, 2022. Josh Edelson/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said that Bangladesh is "quickly becoming a regional leader" with a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic.

Blinken said he looks forward to "deepening their partnership" with Bangladesh in the years ahead.

"Americans and Bangladeshis are stronger together because of our cooperation on the defining issues of this era," he said in a press statement on behalf of the USA, conveying his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on its Independence Day.

Blinken said the United States is proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades. 

"Most recently, we have made real strides together battling Covid-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said. 

"We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all," Blinken said. 

By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom — all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies — Blinken said he believes Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.

"As you celebrate your Independence Day, Bangladesh has many reasons to be proud," Blinken said. 

He said by generously welcoming Rohingya fleeing genocide, Bangladesh has demonstrated its humanitarian commitment to sheltering vulnerable refugees. 

By developing adaptation strategies to the climate crisis, Blinken said, Bangladesh has shown leadership in protecting the environment and strengthening climate resilience.

Top News

Bangladesh-US relationship / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Independence Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

1h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

2h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

2h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

2h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

2h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year