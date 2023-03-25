Xi Jinping lauds Bangladesh's progress in Independence Day message

TBS
25 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 05:45 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday praised Bangladesh's progress in various economic and social undertakings, while congratulating the country on its 52nd Independence Day.

In a message of felicitation the Chinese president wrote, "On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in my own name, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Md Abdul Hamid and to the government and people of your country".

Mentioning Bangladesh's strides toward the dream of 'Sonar Bangla', he said, "The tremendous achievements scored by the Bangladeshi government and people have been widely commended by the international community."

He also said that the China-Bangladesh friendship boasts of a long history and will grow even stronger. 

"At present, China and Bangladesh are enjoying solid and profound political trust, and practical cooperation has been advancing steadily," he added. 

He further said that the joint construction of the 'The Belt and Road Initiative' has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and its peoples. 

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and I stand ready to work with Your Excellency to push the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height."

Li Qiang, premier of the State Council, and Qin Gang, state councillor of the State Council & minister of Foreign Affairs, sent messages of felicitation separately to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister Dr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen on the same day.

