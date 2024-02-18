Withdrawal of Cyber Security Act case against former Ctg board secy demanded

Freedom fighters in Chattogram came up with the demand at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Sunday (18 February). Photo: Courtesy

Freedom fighters in Chattogram have demanded withdrawal of a case against the former secretary of the Chattogram education board and a former professor of the Chattogram College filed under the Cyber Security Act over the HSC results of the board's acting chairman's son.

They came up with the demand at a press conference under the banner of Bangladesh Muktisangram O Muktijuddho Gabeshona Kendra Trust and Gana Odhikar Charcha Kendra held at the Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.

At the event, leaders of the two associations said the case was filed against Professor Abdul Alim, the former secretary of the board, and freedom fighter Professor Idris Ali, a former professor of the department of chemistry at Chattogram College, on false charges.

Banasri Nath, wife of the board's Acting Chairman Narayan Chandra Nath, filed the case against the duo on 25 January on accusation of manipulating the HSC results of their son Nakshatra Debnath, who obtained a GPA-5.

At the press conference, the protesters also threatened to besiege the Chattogram board office if the case is not withdrawn immediately.

Freedom fighter Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Muktisangram O Muktijoddho Gabeshona Kendra Trust, read out a written statement at the briefing, expressing concerns over potential corruption within the Chattogram education board.

They also demanded the removal of Narayan Chandra Nath as the acting chairman of the board, alleging his involvement in various corrupt practices within the board, including tampering of exam results.

Furthermore, they demanded exemplary punishment for him.

They alleged Narayan Chadra was involved in result tampering of the 2021 HSC exams when he was the exam controller of the board. Though the allegation against him was found to be true in an investigation, no actions were taken against him.

This year, allegations of tampering with his son's HSC results surfaced against Narayan.

At the event, the protesters also drew the attention of the education minister to look into the issues.

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Chattogram Metropolitan Commander Mozaffar Ahmad and District Acting Commander Sarwar Kamal Dulu expressed solidarity with the protesters.