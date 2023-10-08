Will try my best to ensure graft-free judiciary: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has said he would try his best to ensure a graft-free judiciary for the country.

"I don't want to see the politicisation of the court and the judiciary in any way. We can achieve the goal of justice only through united and merit-based duties being observed by the judges and the lawyers. Only these can keep the dignity of the judiciary intact. It is my expectation that this arena of the Supreme Court will be enlightened by mutual tolerance, compassion and love," he said while addressing a reception programme organised by the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on the first day of his duty as chief justice.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and SCBA President Md Momtazuddin Fakir spoke on the judicial career of the chief justice and congratulated him.

"I want to say one thing even if it sounds a bit unpleasant. Making any harsh comments randomly about judges and the courts without knowing the facts, doesn't bear any indication of civilisation at all. I want to reiterate the comment of former chief justice Habibur Rahman that no judge is above criticism. There is certainly room for constructive criticism in the civilised world. I think the right of criticising the judgment of any judge is a part of freedom of speech. This freedom of speech, subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by the law, was ensured in the constitution," the chief justice added.

Stating that criticism from the media [is acceptable] only after being well informed about something, to protect the image of the judiciary, the chief justice further said the hands of law are long enough to tackle anyone – be it a journalist or lawyer – who misuses freedom.

"A corruption-free judiciary is a matter of pride for the country and the nation. I will try my best to ensure this, following the well-thought path of my colleagues, judges and the lawyers, during my tenure. I want to make a long-term judicial plan to make our judiciary modern and easily available for commoners," he said.

Justice Obaidul Hassan took oath as 24th chief justice of the country on 26 September. Earlier on 12 September, the President under Article 95 (1) of the Constitution appointed Supreme Court's Appellate Division judge Obaidul Hassan as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.