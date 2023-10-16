WHO regional director elections: Momen conveys Bangladesh's gratitude to Thailand for support to Saima Wazed

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has conveyed Bangladesh's gratitude to the government of Thailand for extending its support to Saima Wazed.

Saima Wazed was nominated by the government of Bangladesh for the post of Regional Director of World Health Organisation's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

Foreign Minister Momen, currently in Bangkok to attend a high-level regional meeting, had a meeting with Thai Public Health Affairs Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew and discussed issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Thai public health minister also referred to their decision as a "strong support for Bangladesh".

The names of the candidates for the election of the next regional director for WHO SEARO were sent by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to the relevant member states on 18 August.

The candidates are Saima Wazed, nominated by Bangladesh, and Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by Nepal.

The Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia Region will vote to nominate the next regional director in a closed meeting during its seventy-sixth session from October 30 to November 2, in New Delhi, India.

The nomination will then be submitted for appointment by the 154th session of the WHO Executive Board, which takes place from January 22 to 27, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The newly appointed regional director will take office on February 1, 2024 for a five-year term and be eligible for reappointment once.

Momen arrived in Thailand on Monday morning on a two-day official visit.

In the morning, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand Md Abdul Hye welcomed the minister at the airport.

The foreign minister had a courtesy meeting with the minister of public health of Thailand at his office in the afternoon.

Momen congratulated the newly appointed minister of public health of Thailand.

At this time, the ministers discussed various issues related to the interests of both countries, especially health care.

Foreign Minister Momen praised Thailand's healthcare system and the Thai government's handling of the Covid-19 epidemic.

He called for increased cooperation between the health sectors of the two countries, especially investment in the healthcare sector and establishment of specialized hospitals in Bangladesh.

The foreign minister of Bangladesh invited the Thai public health minister to visit Bangladesh in the near future.