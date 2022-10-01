The wedding market is growing

Various events centering wedding ceremonies have led to an increasing growth of a wedding market, which is currently worth approximately Tk1,200 crore a year, says industry insiders.

A large number of wedding planners and event organisers have come up with lucrative wedding event packages with ceremonies including engagement, wedding, panchini, gaye holud and reception to attract customers.

The extent of the wedding market's growth was visible at the 3-day Wedding Expo 2022, which ended yesterday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

"We have received overwhelming response from buyers and visitors. This year's event had everything. We held fashion shows featuring top designers. Besides, there were stalls of wedding decor, food, cakes, catering, and sweets," said Nuzhat Nawa, CEO of Lywx Events, the organiser of the event.

"We will organise the event every year," she said, adding, "My theme is to promote Bangladeshi entrepreneurs."

The expo featured more than 56 stalls of various companies including hotels, catering, furniture stalls, elite boutique houses and jewellers displaying products including wedding sarees, beautifully designed lehengas, sherwanis, wedding accessories, furniture, photography and honeymoon packages.

Marufur Rahman of Shewrapara, Mirpur, said he came to the expo to find a suitable wedding event organiser for his elder brother's wedding in the coming winter.

Ashanul Hossain, manager of Sayeman Beach Resort, said their services are tailored to satisfy the needs of each of the guests.

"As a result, Sayeman Resort is high in demand," he said.

Terming the "Wedding Expo" a unique idea for bringing information about all the wedding related services under one roof, he said the expo offers everything from food to makeup to honeymoon packages.

He said Sayeman Beach Resort itself could be a honeymoon destination as the resort's honeymoon package offers candle light dinner, honeymoon cake and an exclusive stay by the sea.

ICCB Deputy Manager (Brand) Mehedi Hasan Mollah said the wedding expo is gaining popularity as the budding industry is growing every year.

He said the Bashundhara convention city can accommodate more than 10,000 guests at a time.

"We have the best catering service. We do any type of decor for weddings to corporate programmes. We also provide event management services," said Mehedi, adding they are offering up to 50% discount at the fair on venue booking.

The stall of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, which powered the event, was found drawing huge crowds at the expo.

Habiba Rahman, who came from Paltan with her husband to the stall, said, "I myself use Bio-Xin cosmetics. A relative of mine is getting married soon. I saw Bio-Xin packages for her at their stall."

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals Fitness Nutritionist Labanna Paul Antara said the skincare chain in Bangladesh is working for aesthetic beautification of women.

At the expo, a number of companies such as The Wedding Collective, Chantilly and Vintage Furniture displayed their products.