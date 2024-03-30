FBCCI president urges businessmen to remain active to keep market stable

BSS
30 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 07:08 pm

BSS
30 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 07:08 pm
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam today called upon businessmen and traders at the field level to remain active to keep the market of essential items stable.

"We're moving towards a trillion dollar economy. Although Bangladesh is a small country, its market is very big. We've trade and commerce with many neighbouring countries and regions. Therefore, the businessmen should have to take forward the country's economy after becoming united," Mahbubul Alam said while addressing as chief guest at a view exchange meeting on essential items held at the office of Moulvibazar Baboshayi Samity in the capital.

Noting that the prices of essentials such as onions, potatoes remained at a tolerable level during Ramadan, Mahbubul also sought cooperation from the customs department as well as reduction of duty on essential commodities till the Eid ul-Azha.

He believes that creating a proper database is very much important to keep the supply chain in the right order.

While speaking as special guest, FBCCI senior vice president and FBCCI Market Monitoring Committee convener Md. Amin Helali said that every year some 22 lakh people are employed in the country, of which most of them are employed through the private sector.

He said apart from strengthening the country's economy, the private sector is making an important contribution in creating employment.

Helali also urged the businessmen to conduct their businesses in accordance with the rules through pursuing the ethical business practices.

FBCCI vice president Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury (Roni) said that the businessmen make investments to do business, not to steal something.

"Small businessmen often don't understand the concerned rules and regulations. But, before taking any legal action, they should be given an opportunity to defend themselves. The country should be taken forward alongside everyone."

Bikash Chandra Das, deputy director, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), said the Directorate is being run by Act. "It's not our intention to harass the businesses".

He also urged the businessmen to preserve all the information and documents of their businesses.

Abdul Jabbar Mandal, assistant director of the DNCRP, said that if the cash memo system could be introduced widely, then the trend of abnormal increase in the prices of essentials would be reduced to a large extent.

He also opined that if the businessmen become more aware and vocal, then adulteration of products can be prevented and prices of products can be kept under control.

Presided over by Moulvibazar Baboshayi Samity President Haji Md Bashir Uddin, directors of FBCCI, members of market monitoring committee, senior police officers, government officials and business leaders were present among others.

FBCCI / market / stability

