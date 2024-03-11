Crowds flock to Karwan Bazar ahead of first Ramadan; sellers say purchases still lower than other years

Consumers began crowding the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in Dhaka today (11 March) ahead of the first day of Ramadan tomorrow.

Although the crowds were sparse in many local markets, the main hub in Karwan Bazar was abuzz, as people flocked to get their essentials to prepare the first sehri and iftar meals of the Islamic holy month.

Various products including chickpea, edible oil, sugar, pulse, flour, date, fruits, onions, garlics and others could be seen on display at the market.

Zubair Habibur Rahman, a shopper, said he came to finish his shopping during the lunch break.

He said as prices had already been increasing over the past few months, so no new hikes were observed.

Sellers, however, say the sales have not been on the same pace as other years, with 30-40% dips observed.

Sharmin Akhtar, another shopper, said she was buying less than before due to the higher prices.

"At the current rate, it is getting increasingly difficult to run the household," she told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, traders in Karwan Bazar said chickpeas are being sold at Tk110 per kg, onions at Tk90, sugar at Tk145, pepper at Tk70-80, open soybeans at Tk170 per kg, bottled at Tk163 per litre, molasses at Tk200 per kg, broiler chicken at Tk230, beef at Tk780-800, dates of normal quality at Tk450-500, eggplant and cucumber at Tk80 and lemon at Tk 40-80, among others.