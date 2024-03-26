Gazipur shopkeepers accuse market leaders of embezzling relief funds

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:45 pm

However, shop owners claim they received less, accusing committee leaders of pocketing the difference as “expenses"

Fire at a Gazipur market in 2021. File photo
Fire at a Gazipur market in 2021. File photo

Shopkeepers of Chandpur market in Gazipur's Kapasia allege that market committee leaders embezzled relief funds intended for those affected by a November fire.

Following the fire, which destroyed shops and goods of 18 shopkeepers, the Gazipur Zilla Parishad granted Tk20,000 each as relief.

However, shop owners claim they received less, accusing committee leaders of pocketing the difference as "expenses."

Market Committee President Hazrat Ali Darzi denied the allegations.

Sukomal Chandra Das, a shopkeeper, alleged that market committee officials demanded Tk10,000 from him and others as a fee for collecting their relief cheques.

Shithil Shil, whose shop also suffered fire damage, claims leaders deducted Tk10,000 from his relief money.

Similar accusations were made by Tapas Chandra Das, who said leaders took Tk10,000 from several shopkeepers, citing lower losses as justification. Fazlul Haque, another shopkeeper, reported having Tk5,000 withheld from his relief amount.

Meanwhile, Md Shakil, a fruit shop owner, revealed that his shop suffered significant losses exceeding Tk4.5 lakh in the fire, yet his name was inexplicably excluded from the grant list entirely.

One shopkeeper, who wished to remain anonymous, said that due to his wife's ongoing cancer treatment, he faced financial hardship and could not afford the additional Tk2,000 demanded by the leaders. Consequently, his cheque was withheld until he could raise the money.

Multiple shopkeepers allege a similar tactic, with leaders reportedly withholding cheques and collecting Tk2,000 each from nine shopkeepers at the Zilla Parishad office.

Further suspicion surrounds Yusuf Sikder, the market committee collector, and Md Ramzan Ali, the senior vice president. Neither are reported to have shops in the market nor did they sustain fire damage, yet their names have been raised in connection with receiving funds.

Additionally, a name on the grant list, Sirajul Islam, reportedly has no shop in the market, leading some to believe the allocated money may have been misappropriated.

Md Ramzan Ali refuted claims of embezzlement. He stated that four shopkeepers received less due to lower losses and denied knowing Sirajul Islam. He acknowledged collecting Tk2,000 each from some shopkeepers citing expenses, claiming it was done under the committee president's leadership.

Gazipur Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Motahar Hossain Mollah said that an investigation will be conducted into the irregularities in the relief money and necessary action will be taken.

