Weather forecast: Rain across Bangladesh with thunderstorms in some areas, BMD says

22 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:21 am

Temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively unchanged across the nation

File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
Rain or thundershowers were forecasted in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with temporary gusty or squally winds, according to BMD's weather bulleting for Friday (22 March).

Moderate chances of rain or thundershowers are expected in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram, while there is a lower likelihood of rain in Rangpur.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively unchanged across the nation, added the bulletin.

