We strengthen armed forces to protect independence, not for war: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 02:23 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (12 July) said that her government has taken adequate steps for the overall development of the armed forces to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty, but it has no intention to lock into war with anyone.

"Actually, we don't want to get into war against anyone. Our eye is on to safeguard our Independence and sovereignty," she said.

The prime minister said this while commissioning naval base BNS Sher-e-Bangla and eight ships, including four Landing Craft Utility (LCU)s, at Kolapara in Patuakhali. She joined the programme virtually from Ganobhaban, her official residence.

The ships were built at Khulna Shipyard.

She said that the government has taken steps to develop the armed forces including the navy so they attain international-level skills.

In this connection, PM Hasina said that apart from the procurement of helicopters, equipment besides the construction of several warships is underway to strengthen surveillance and security at sea.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the naval base Sher-e-Bangladesh and eight ships were screened in the programme.

Earlier, the navy chief handed over command to the respective commanders of the base and the ships.

PM Hasina / Armed forces / Safeguarding / Bangladesh

