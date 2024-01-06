Police detain BNP leader Nabi Ullah, 7 others over involvement in Gopibagh train fire

Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch of Police Harun-Or-Rashid brief media on 6 January 2024. Photo: Screengrab

Police have detained Dhaka South Joint Convenor Nabi Ullah Nabi and seven other partymen in connection with the fire incident on Benapole Express train — on Saturday (6 January) in a midnight operation.

"We have arrested one of the main perpetrators, Kazi Monsoor Alam, who coordinated with previously jailed criminals to execute the attack. We arrested three others from Lalbagh. Meanwhile, Nabi Ullah Nabi helped them and advised them [on how to carry out the attack]," said Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch of Police Harun-Or-Rashid in a press conference today (6 January).

"They conducted a video conference to orchestrate the train fire. There were 11-12 participants in that video conference. We have their names," said Harun-or-Rashid while showing a smartphone through which Monsoor conducted the video conference.

"We divided the list into two groups…One group who executed the arson and another group who planned and funded it. Nabi Ullah was arrested as he provided funds and was involved in the planning stage," the DB Chief further said in response to journalist's questions.

The other arrestees are – Iqbal Hossain Swapan, Md Russell, Delowar Hakeem Biplab, Md Salauddin, Md Kabir, and Md Hasan Ahmed.

BNP sources said, "Nabi Ullah Nabi, was detained from his residence in Sector 11 of Uttara around 12:30am on 6 January."

Earlier, Nabi Ullah was the president of the party's Jatrabari thana unit in the capital.

Also, while arresting Kazi Monsoor, police seized Tk30,000, an android phone and a feature phone.

He was arrested at 3:30am from Keraniganj while fleeing after seeing the horror caused by the fire in Benapole Express train.

Following the arrest, Mansoor said, since the political unrest on 28 October, the leaders and activists of Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Krishak Dal do not hold meetings in person, rather they take decisions together or individually through WhatsApp.

A video of Mansoor speaking was sent to media by Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch of Police Harun-Or-Rashid.

On 4 January, around 6pm, the convenor Metropolitan South Jubo Dal Khandkar Enam, Member Secretary Robiul Islam Noyon, Joint Convenor MA Gaffar, Joint Convenor Iqbal Hossain Bablu, Office Secretary Shahjahan Chowdhury and the team leaders of eight teams of Dakshin Jubo Dal held a virtual conference.

In this virtual conference, Khandkar Enam gave the floor to Member Secretary Robiul Islam Noyon to explain their plans. Rabiul Islam Noyon gave instructions for the implementation of two main plans, said Mansoor.

One of them was burning vehicles, setting fire to temporary election camps of candidates, explosion of cocktails around the polling stations and various destructive activities to be carried out by Ward and Thana Jubo Dal leaders and activists on 5, 6 and 7 January.

They also told the activists to send photos and videos in the group, added Mansoor.

Another directive was to set fire to the largest train from Mymensingh to Dhaka train at a convenient location after Narsingdi.

BNP sources claimed that police conducted raids at residences of various BNP leaders including - Engineer Ishrak Hossain in Gopibagh, Anam Saiful Islam in Dholaipar, AGM Shamsul Haq in Baridhara, and Mojammel Hossain Matir in Kafrul.

"Late last night, the police carried out raids at three of my residences. They have detained my driver. Just a few days ago, they assaulted and detained my newly hired caretaker," said Anam Saiful Islam, the joint convenor of Dhaka South BNP.

Syedur Rahman, a staff of Dhaka South BNP's office said, "The police conducted raids at the residences of many leaders of Dhaka South BNP. During these raids, the police engaged in vandalism at the leaders' homes."

At least four passengers were killed after the Benapole Express train was set on fire in the Gopibagh area of Sayedabad on Friday night.

The train was en route to Dhaka, carrying passengers from Benapole. Shortly before reaching Kamalapur railway station, the fire broke out in front of the Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.