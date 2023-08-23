Wards with more than 10 dengue patients a week to be 'marked red': Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 05:06 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks at a special cleaning programme conducted on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday (23 August). Photo: TBS
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks at a special cleaning programme conducted on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday (23 August). Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said wards where more than 10 dengue patients are reported in a week will be declared as a "red marked" area from next Saturday (26 August).

Besides, a day-long special operation will be conducted in the ward concerned, he said during a special cleaning programme conducted on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday (23 August).

The Dhaka South mayor said he hopes to prevent the spread of dengue disease through the campaign every Saturday of the week with the cooperation of the people of all levels of the respective wards along with the city corporation's cleaners and workers.

He said, "We request residents to play a responsible role. No one should go to work on that day. If we want to protect our lives, then this will be our main responsibility.

"Participate in our programme. We will have cleaners, workers and related officials. We will conduct day-long operations to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes. Through this we will be able to control the spread of dengue disease."

Announcing this special operation next Saturday in wards 5, 22, 53 and 60, Mayor Taposh said, "We have recorded more than 10 patients in the last one week in these four wards. We will conduct operations in these four wards next Saturday.

"After that, if we see that more than 10 patients are found in any other ward in a week, we will conduct special drives in those wards on the following Saturday."

