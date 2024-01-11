Want to step down early as BCB president, but there're rules to follow: Newly-appointed Minister Papon

Nazmul Hassan Papon, who has been appointed as a minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's latest cabinet, has said even though he wants to end his tenure as the BCB president sooner, it might not be possible.

"I still have two years left. I want to end it sooner, but I am in various committees in the ICC, so this may not be possible," he told reporters before the swearing-in ceremony set to be held today at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Papon emerged victorious in the 12th JS polls from the Kishoreganj-6 constituency.

Asked if he would have to step down after becoming a minister, he said this was not the case.

"Many ministers had earlier led the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB]. This is the same case in other countries around the world," he said.

He again mentioned that this was his "last term" as the BCB president.